Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.50 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UEIC. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 52,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,270. The company has a market cap of $700.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $65.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.23.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,474 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Universal Electronics worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

