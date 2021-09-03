Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE:UHS opened at $157.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.63.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Barclays lowered Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.92.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.