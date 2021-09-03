Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Sold by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Univest Financial worth $13,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 1,392.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the second quarter worth $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the first quarter worth $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the first quarter worth $307,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of UVSP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.33. 16 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,497. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $803.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.