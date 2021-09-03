UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Up 7.3%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) rose 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.79. Approximately 167,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,300,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

TIGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,512,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 5,487.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,898,000 after buying an additional 3,148,264 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 670.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,234 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the first quarter worth $23,185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 588.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,716 shares in the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

