Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $969.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.81. The stock had a trading volume of 29,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,050. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,132,000 after purchasing an additional 123,034 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.9% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,386,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after buying an additional 88,773 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

