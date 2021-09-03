US Bancorp DE Acquires 3,587 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02.

