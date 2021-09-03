US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,593 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 55,829 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.28% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $81.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.