US Bancorp DE Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 131,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 653,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,543,000 after buying an additional 37,190 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 50,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,748 shares of company stock valued at $8,996,595 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Shares of BR opened at $171.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.77 and a twelve month high of $177.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.28 and a 200-day moving average of $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.