US Bancorp DE Sells 13,352 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,695 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 13,352 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $503,681,000 after acquiring an additional 205,795 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $326,717,000 after acquiring an additional 351,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $77,021,000 after acquiring an additional 43,649 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,308,650 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $80,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $46,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,697 shares of company stock worth $12,436,587 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

