US Bancorp DE Sells 84 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $228.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $138.94 and a 52-week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.