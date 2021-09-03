Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after buying an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $12.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,878.50. 36,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,658.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,379.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

