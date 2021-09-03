Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,444 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 238.0% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 38,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,625 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,409 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.19. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

