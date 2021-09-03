Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,311,000 after acquiring an additional 441,031 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after acquiring an additional 354,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,839 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 173.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 92,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $1,918,644. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.50 and a 12-month high of $251.48.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

