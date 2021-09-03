Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Arthedge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in DocuSign by 16.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 82.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in DocuSign by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price objective (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.82.

DOCU stock traded up $14.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,912. The company has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of -288.28, a P/E/G ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.74 and its 200-day moving average is $245.28. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.