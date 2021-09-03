Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VNDA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.45. 933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,924. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $915.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $56,173.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,105 shares of company stock valued at $280,038. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

