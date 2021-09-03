VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.38. VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 1,701 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF by 116.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $4,745,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $259,000.

