Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 316,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,025,441 shares.The stock last traded at $70.33 and had previously closed at $70.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.75.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,828,000. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,581,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,542 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,856 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,533 shares during the period.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.