Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by MTC Wealth Management LLC

MTC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.0% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,581,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 315,897 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after acquiring an additional 243,758 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,514,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,256,000 after acquiring an additional 224,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $308.38. 71,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,815. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $309.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

