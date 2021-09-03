Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2,824.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,293,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,218.9% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after buying an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,534,000 after buying an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 61,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after buying an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter.

VHT opened at $265.84 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $194.51 and a one year high of $265.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.97 and its 200-day moving average is $241.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

