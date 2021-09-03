Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $427.29 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.18 and a 12-month high of $429.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.36.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

