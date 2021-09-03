Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Holdings Lifted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 29,472.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $81,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.29. 325,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,981. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.79 and its 200-day moving average is $195.87. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.