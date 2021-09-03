Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,039,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,927 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,062,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,760,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.61. 2,731,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

