Vanilla Network (VNLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.71 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $15.71 million and approximately $49,133.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.77 or 0.00047706 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00067681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.96 or 0.00138409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.04 or 0.00164676 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.48 or 0.07820962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,964.06 or 1.00287153 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.46 or 0.00811831 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 807,533 coins and its circulating supply is 661,018 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.