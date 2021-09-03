Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

VAPO stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vapotherm has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $38.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of -1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Vapotherm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 17,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $421,888.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 94,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,247,253.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $803,596 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 18.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 331,281 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 18.1% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after purchasing an additional 324,526 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,907,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,813,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,922,000 after purchasing an additional 69,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 60.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,517,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,866,000 after acquiring an additional 569,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

