VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Down to $3.70

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.61. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 17,901 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The company has a market cap of $885.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.03.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. Research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $5,690,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 1,554.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,213 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 748,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,096,000 after purchasing an additional 681,530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 516,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

