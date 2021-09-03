Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $464-466 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.75 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.570-$3.570 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $344.11.

VEEV traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $315.45. 29,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,968. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.94 and its 200-day moving average is $291.90. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.82, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

