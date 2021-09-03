Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Debra A. Cafaro Sells 18,075 Shares

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ventas stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,070. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ventas by 12.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,737,000 after buying an additional 68,909 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 116.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ventas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,815,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

