Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VRA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

VRA opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $344.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Vera Bradley by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,449,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,349,000 after purchasing an additional 305,004 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,024,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after purchasing an additional 172,523 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in Vera Bradley by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 193,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 139,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

