Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,607 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 86.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Bank of America raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.72. 4,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.42 and its 200-day moving average is $123.39. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $137.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

