Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 48.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $518,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total transaction of $1,033,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,661,486.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,948 shares of company stock worth $13,574,145. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BL. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

BL traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.32. 481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,626. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.97 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.23 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

