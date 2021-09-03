Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 26.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $9,513,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $721.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $661.04 and its 200 day moving average is $604.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.44 and a 1-year high of $731.72.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

