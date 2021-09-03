VeriCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $65.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0649 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $65.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,918.15 or 1.00108226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00048312 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00073281 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001763 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007883 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000160 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,983,179 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

