Verso (VSO) Achieves Market Cap of $5.44 Million

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a market cap of $5.44 million and $240,497.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verso has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00066636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00139997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00166024 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.61 or 0.07836100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,151.41 or 0.99728498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.79 or 0.00812904 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

