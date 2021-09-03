Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives $19.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of research firms have commented on VERU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Veru alerts:

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lucy Lu acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Veru by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veru by 1,877.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERU opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.16 million, a PE ratio of -986.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.