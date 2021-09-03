Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on VSCO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,672. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. On average, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

