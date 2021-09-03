Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $13.29 Million Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 705,316 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Horace Mann Educators worth $13,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 382,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HMN opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

