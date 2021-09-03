Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $14.20 Million Investment in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 444,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,202,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Latham Group Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

