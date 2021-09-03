Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 45,143 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45,143 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The ODP were worth $15,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The ODP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,671,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The ODP by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The ODP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ODP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of The ODP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

ODP opened at $45.94 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. The ODP had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

