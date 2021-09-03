Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $13,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,994.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $117.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.98.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

