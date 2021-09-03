Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 42,324 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $13,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Zscaler by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.08.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,971 shares of company stock worth $34,666,262 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $282.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $284.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

