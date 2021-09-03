Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €33.60 by Credit Suisse Group

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €33.60 ($39.53) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VIV. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on Vivendi in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Vivendi in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivendi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €33.99 ($39.99).

EPA VIV opened at €32.75 ($38.53) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.04. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

