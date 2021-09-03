VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.530-$1.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.12 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$6.900 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.36.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.70. 54,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. VMware has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

