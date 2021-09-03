VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.530-$1.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.12 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$6.900 EPS.
NYSE:VMW traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.70. 54,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. VMware has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
