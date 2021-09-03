VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.530-$1.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.12 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$6.900 EPS.

NYSE:VMW traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.70. 54,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. VMware has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.36.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

