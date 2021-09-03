W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.76

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.76 and last traded at $69.74, with a volume of 11015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRA. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.46.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 69.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 389,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:GRA)

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

