W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $463.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $431.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,676. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $337.25 and a 12 month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,296,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,587,000 after buying an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after buying an additional 245,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

