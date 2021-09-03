Wafra Inc. Purchases 186,102 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wafra Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 30.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 804,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,102 shares during the period. Sysco comprises about 2.4% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $62,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 529.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 906,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $58,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE SYY traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.