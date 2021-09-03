Wafra Inc. Purchases New Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 529,687 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,342,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Motors by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,610 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,112.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $135,031,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $48.91. 142,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,734,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48. General Motors has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

