Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WSO opened at $287.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.14. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

