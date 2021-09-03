WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 10,859 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10,542.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $86.27. The company had a trading volume of 80,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,677. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.34 and its 200-day moving average is $85.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

