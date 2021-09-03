WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 764 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after purchasing an additional 690,837 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4,261.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after purchasing an additional 604,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 293.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 649,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after purchasing an additional 484,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $167.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,455. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

